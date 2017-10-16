Lumberton church reopens after being damaged during Hurricane Matthew

Sandy Grove Baptist Church on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in Lumberton celebrated its 144th church anniversary Sunday with the reopening of the church.

The church had to close last October after being badly damaged during Hurricane Matthew.

Hundreds of people came out for the celebration.

The church suffered damaged to three buildings, including the parsonage, which had to be demolished.

Parishioner Abraham Marshall said it’s just a blessing to be back home.

“I feel like we’ve come from recovery to discovery. In the recovery process, we really realize how awesome God is. And he’s seen us go back from where we were, but even beyond that,” said Marshall.

Sandy Grove served as a distribution site for flood victims for many months following the storm.

Marshall said even though they were going through a tough time, the church still wanted to help others in need.

He believes it’s the church’s dedication to helping others that’s allowed it to be still standing strong for the past 144 years.

Marshall said, “I think it’s people. It’s congregation. That’s the continuity that adds the years after years. To make this church the pillar of society that it. Because you have pastors that go. Choirs that go. Members that go. But the sustaining fact is that members after members after generation, after generation, they love the Lord.