Sweet: Man arrested for doughnut glaze gets $37,500 settlement

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — A man arrested in Florida after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.

Daniel Rushing told the Orlando Sentinel that he received a check last week from the city of Orlando.

Rushing was arrested in December 2015 when Cpl. Shelby Riggs-Hopkins spotted flakes of glaze on his car’s floorboard and thought they were pieces of crystal methamphetamine. Rushing told officers it was likely sugar from Krispy Kreme doughnuts he’d eaten, but roadside drug tests were positive for the illegal substance.

A state crime lab test cleared Rushing several weeks later, and he filed a lawsuit.

Orlando police ended up training more than 730 officers how to properly use the field-test kits.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Family dog emerges alive and happy from wildfire aftermath
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Pumpkin Festival will try to break jack-o-lantern record
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Breaking mad: ‘Breaking Bad’ house gets fence to block fans
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments