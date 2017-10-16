NHSO: Man robs friends of Jim Beam, calls grandma to pick him up

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is accused of robbing friends who gave him a ride to Wilmington.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Taylor Dunn, 20, rode with a couple from Hampstead to New Hanover County. When they were on Porters Neck Road, he told them to pull onto Bray’s Drive.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says Dunn took out a knife and demanded their bottle of Jim Beam and their cash. Brewer says the couple didn’t have cash on them, so Dunn took the alcohol and ran out of the truck.

Dunn then allegedly ran up to the Porters Neck Country Store gas station and called his grandma to come pick him up.

A deputy saw Dunn get into his grandma’s car and pulled them over.

Dunn was taken into custody and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is in jail under a $50,000 bond.