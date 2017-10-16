Proposal for new homes tabled

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A topic of discussion at the Pender County Commissioners meeting Monday night is now tabled.

The proposal was to development hundreds of homes in Pender County.

Commissioners moved to table the proposal until staff can provide more information regarding the project and how it could potentially impact the Hampstead Bypass.

A builder wanted commissioners to approve rezoning 350 acres from rural agricultural to residential mixed use to make way for more than 157 homes and more than 400 townhomes.

The land is on Highway 210 near the intersection of Island Creek Road.

One woman who lives in the area said she and many neighbors are upset about the proposal.

She’s concerned about increased traffic, damage to wetlands, and roads already in the neighborhood becoming more prone to flooding.

No word on when the proposal will be discussed again.