Texas man was charged with stealing $1.2M worth of fajitas

(CIRCA.com) — An employee of the Cameron County Juvenile Justice Department in San Benito, Texas was arrested for stealing over $1.2 million worth of fajitas, according to The Brownsville Herald.

On Aug. 7, an 800-pound delivery of fajitas left the Labatt Food Service department and arrived at the Juvenile Justice Department.

The driver of the delivery truck called ahead to say the fajita shipment was waiting to be received.

There was one problem though, the Cameron County Juvenile Justice Department does not serve fajitas.

The perplexed driver claimed he had been delivering fajitas to the juvenile center for almost 10 years.

Supervisors of the Juvenile Justice Department figured out that employee Gilberto Escamilla, who was off that day, had been stealing fajitas for the past nine years.

Escamilla was fired and arrested after officers searched his home and found fajitas in his fridge.

Apparently, Escamilla was the ‘fajita plug’ for the neighborhood– as he had a side hustle of delivering stolen fajitas to a customer base.

“He would literally, on the day he ordered them, deliver them to customers he had already lined up,” said District Attorney Luis V. Saenz

The DA’s Office Special Investigations Unit conducted an investigation gathered invoices, vouchers and purchase orders and concluded that Escamilla had stolen $1,251,578 worth of fajitas.

The value of the Aug 7. Order was valued at between $2,500 and $30,000 which is a state felony. Escamilla was booked into jail and made bond.