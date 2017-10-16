Women ID as assault, harassment victims with ‘Me too’ tweets

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , , ,

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of women are responding to actress Alyssa Milano’s call to tweet “me too” to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault following the recent revelation of decades of allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Milano suggested women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted post the message on Twitter on Sunday. The call to action quickly trended, with notable names like Lady Gaga, Monica Lewinsky and Rosario Dawson identifying themselves as victims. Others shared personal stories.

Also tweeting in support was Milano’s former co-star on TV’s “Charmed,” Rose McGowan, who has accused Weinstein of raping her.

Milano called the Weinstein allegations “disturbing” in an essay last week, but added that the issue was complicated for her because she is friends with Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Harvey Weinstein (Photo: ZUMA Press)
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Motion Picture Academy expels movie mogul Harvey Weinstein
Read More»
Twitter
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Twitter says Rose McGowan’s account restored after suspension
Read More»
Harvey Weinstein
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
As scope of Weinstein conduct widens, questions of who knew
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments