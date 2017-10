LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police need your help identifying the suspects who they say used a scam to get thousands of dollars worth of pre-paid Visa cards.

Earlier this month, October 15, at approximately 8:00 p.m., four women entered Wal-Mart in Leland and obtained over $7,000 using a scam to obtain pre-paid Visa Cards.

The suspects were last seen driving a white in color SUV with a Florida registration plate.

If you know any information, please contact Officer Jacob Schwenk at (910) 371-1100.