Years after shooting, former deputy still waiting for settlement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Four years ago he was shot in the line of duty. Now, friends of a former New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy say the county is not compensating him for his injuries.

Bill O’Brien launched the Facebook page “Stand with INDIA 36” to spread awareness of former deputy Michael Spencer who is seeking worker’s comp from being shot in October 2013.

O’Brien tells us Spencer and his attorney’s were in court with the county last week and no settlement was reached.

O’Brien is worried his friend and proclaimed “hero” is not getting the compensation for his service.

“Mike was shot in the femur, nearby bled out on the scene and was, almost gave his life for this county.” O’Brien said. “The way they are dealing with is now is almost to drag him out, all Mike, all Mike Spencer wants to do is go on with his life.”

Because this is a personnel issue, the county said they can’t provide any information in this case.