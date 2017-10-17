10th annual Brunswick County Fall Festival happening next week

Brunswick Co. Fall Festival 2016 (Photo: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Fall Festival returns next weekend for its 10th year.

Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram came up with the idea for the festival tens years ago as a safe alternative for Halloween.

The festival which includes cake walks, hot dogs, drinks, candy, a haunted trail, hay rides, carnival games and more is completely free to the public.

The event is Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m at the Brunswick County Government Complex on Government Center Drive in Bolivia. Emily Flax with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office suggests arriving early, because there will be a line. The costume contests begin at 7 p.m. this year for age groups 0-3yr, 4-7yr, 8-11yr 12-15yr and 16+yr.

Flax said they always need more candy for the event. If you would like to donate candy, bring it by the Sheriff’s Office or call for more information.

For more information on the event, click here to see the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.