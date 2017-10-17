CO: Teens throw party while homeowners at dinner

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

The party resulted in property damage worth thousands. (Photo: KDVR)

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are investigating after video surfaced of teenagers partying inside a home for sale in Parker.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the teens broke into the house to party while the homeowners were out to dinner. A neighbor called authorities.

The videos posted to social media show dozens of teens creating a mess around the home.

The homeowners are hoping the videos will help identify the suspects.

The sheriff’s office is looking into the incident as a burglary.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
WANTED: Brunswick County man accused of kidnapping and assaulting woman
Read More»
19 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Autopsy: Wife stabbed 123 times in Raleigh cold medicine murder
Read More»
Lamora Williams
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Warrants: Atlanta mom charged with murder, put 2 sons in oven
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments