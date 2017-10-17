Mom: Man tried to lure son into restroom at RDU International

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — A Triangle woman has taken to Facebook to warn parents about a man she encountered at the RDU observation deck and kiddie park.
Kara Clark posted a picture of the accused man to her Facebook account after she said he tried to lure her son into a bathroom and also tried to have a sexual conversation with her.
RDU International police have confirmed they are investigating the woman’s claims, They even had a heavy presence at the park Monday afternoon.
Clark said it all started Friday evening when the man struck up a conversation with her and then went to his truck and brought her back a glass of wine.
Clark said she was uncomfortable but didn’t want to make a scene.
“I walked near my car to pour it out,” she told ABC11. “Then I noticed him talking to my son.”
She said as she walked back, she could hear what the man was saying to her 4-year-old.
“He was telling my son, ‘You need to go to the bathroom, you need to use the bathroom.’ And my son said, ‘No, I don’t.’ He said, ‘Yes, you do. You need to go to the bathroom.’ And he asked him about three or four times that I heard and that’s when I stepped in.”
Following the incident, Clark reported the crime to RDU police and posted a picture she took of the man on her Facebook page.
Police have confirmed they are investigating but have not released the man’s identity.
Clark said she just wants people to be aware and alert.
“I just want to warn other parents to let people know that this predator is out here preying on people. And I feel like he targeted me because I am a single mom.”