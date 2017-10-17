Pet Pals: Meet Shadow

Meet Shadow at New Hanover County Animal Services!

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a four-legged friend with a lot of energy and even more love to give, you don’t want to meet this week’s Pet Pal.

Shadow is a Catahoula Bull Terrier mix. He’s just a year old and loves attention.

Dep. Stephen Watson says Shadow would fit best in a single pet home.

Shadow is fixed and is up to date on all of his shots.

If you think he could be the perfect pup for you, head over to New Hanover County Animal Services to meet him.

County residents can adopt for just $70.

Adoption services are available between noon and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To see other animals available for adoption, click here.