A group of UNCW students are showing of their moves by competing in a national dance competition by Red Bull, 2017 Bracket Reel.

The dance crew, Physical Graffeeti, was chosen as one of 16 to compete. The challenge is for collegiate dance crews to create original videos that are adjudicated by a panel of industry professionals and voted on by the general public.

The winning team will earn an opportunity to collaborate with dance legend and producer, Tim Milgram, on an original dance video.