Wilmington Police investigating break-in at Family Dollar

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help after a break-in at the Family Dollar on South 17th Street early this morning.

A spokeswoman with the Wilmington Police Department said it happened around 4:00 a.m. She said when officers arrived, they found the front window had been shattered with a brick and the power line had been cut.

Police said the counter had been ransacked, but it is unknown what was taken.

If you have any information, please contact Wilmington Police or use Text-a-Tip.

