Wilmington Police requesting funds to create new protest response unit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is requesting money to form a unit that will help keep the peace during protests and demonstrations.

Wilmington City Council will decide whether to approve an ordinance to use $41,775 of state drug tax funds to form a Mobile Field Force Team.

The 30 member team will be trained in de-escalating tense situations. The money will cover the cost of equipment, supplies, and training for the new team.

According to the city manager’s office, nationally and locally, demonstrations, both peaceful and violent have increased due to various political and social causes. Currently, the police department does not have a civil disturbance unit that is specifically trained to manage these types of events.

Items the police department would need include bull horns, riot batons, gas masks, stinger grenades, body protections, safety glasses, etc.

City Council will vote on the ordinance at their meeting tonight at Wilmington City Hall.