WPD: Woman arrested after pulling knife on officer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a woman was arrested after smoking marijuana downtown and then pulling a knife on an officer.

A spokeswoman with the Wilmington Police Department said officers saw Jordan Howard, 23, smoking marijuana near the Port City Java on Front Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When officers asked her to leave, they say Howard told them she would. Then, officers said Howard asked to be arrested, because she said it was cold.

When officers tried to arrest Howard, police said she pulled a knife on the officer.

Howard was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer. Police said she was also cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.