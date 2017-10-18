Brunswick Co. deputy involved in crash

Officer involved crash on US 421 near the Isabel Holmes Bridge. (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County deputy was involved in a crash Wednesday night at the US 421 intersection near the Isabel Holmes Bridge.

Two vehicles were involved, one deputy car and a utility truck. NC Highway Patrol Sgt. Hugh Cannady said there are no life-threatening injuries to anyone involved in the accident at this time.

Sgt. Cannady said the deputy did have others in the car, all of them were transferred to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The driver of the utility truck involved in the crash was not transported.

Sgt. Cannady said the deputy was traveling north on US 421 and the truck was heading south making a left turn onto the Isabel Holmes Bridge when the two collided.

Witnesses on the scene told WWAY the deputy’s car was on fire shortly after the crash. One man said he and others jumped out of their cars when they saw what happened to help put out that fire until first responders arrived.

Isabel Holmes Bridge and US 421 were shut down for a few hours, but are now reopened.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted this message to Facebook late Thursday night:

A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, along with a sheriff’s office volunteer, were involved in a wreck just outside of Wilmington earlier this evening while transporting two involuntary commitment patients to a facility outside of Brunswick County. Sheriff’s Office volunteers often accompany our male deputies on involuntary commitment transports when a female patient is being transported. The Deputy, volunteer, and one of the patients were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where they are being treated for their injuries. The second patient was treated and released from the hospital.

Sheriff Ingram and the entire sheriff’s office is grateful for the community’s concern and prayers. Please continue to remember our Deputy, our volunteer and the others involved.

The NC State Highway Patrol Investigated the incident and has charged the driver of the other vehicle involved with failure to yield right of way.