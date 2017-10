WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Check your Cash 5 tickets!

The North Carolina Education Lottery says someone bought a winning ticket worth nearly $300,000 at the Dawson Food Mart on Dawson Street.

The winning numbers from Sunday’s drawing are 11-28-32-34-41.

The jackpot was $296,763.

#MondayMorning not so bad for someone who got Cash 5 ticket @ Dawson Food Mart, Dawson St, #Wilmington. Ticket won Sunday’s $296,763 jackpot pic.twitter.com/Jm8hm6fQ7A — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) October 23, 2017