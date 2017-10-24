HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — In September, a Topsail Elementary student was dropped off by her bus driver a mile away from home. Now, she was dropped off by a different bus driver without a parent present.

A Pender County Schools spokeswoman says a substitute driver dropped off the student without a parent present at the bus stop yesterday. They say the substitute driver pulled over and notified school administrators of their mistake. The district suspended this substitute driver without pay while it investigates the matter.

The district is developing a new visual system and training program that will identify bus riders in grades K-2 to ensure no student is let off the bus without a parent present.