Jordan Henry continues career by signing pro contract

Jordan Henry will play for the Southern Peninsula Sharks in Australia. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, North Carolina (UNCWSports.com) – Former UNCW women’s basketball standout Jordan Henry will have a chance to continue her career after signing a professional contract to play in 2018 for the Southern Peninsula Sharks of the Big V senior basketball league in Australia.

“Jordan is a great signing for us and we really look forward to her arrival,” said Sharks Head Coach Gerard Hillier. “Her ability to play at both ends of the floor plus her length will add a lot to our roster and give us greater versatility.”

Henry, a Waxhaw, N.C., native, appeared in 80 games with 56 starts over three seasons with the Seahawks after transferring from Iona. She finished her UNCW career with 493 rebounds, the 20th-highest total in school history, along with 431 points.

As a senior, the 6-foot-3 forward started 27-of-30 games and ranked ninth in the Colonial Athletic Association by grabbing 7.0 rebounds per game while contributing 6.3 points per contest. She was named CAA Player-of-the-Week after averaging a double-double in wins over Towson and the College of Charleston.

Henry started 29-of-30 contests during her junior season and was third in the CAA with an 8.4 rebounding average. She also finished fifth in the CAA with 46 blocked shots and had a career-high 16 rebounds in the CAA Tournament against Charleston.