Two men wanted for breaking into Tabor City home, kicking kitten

Two men are wanted for breaking into a home in Tabor City. (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Do these men look familiar? Columbus County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in identifying them after they say the pair tried to break into a home. One is also seen in home surveillance video kicking a kitten.

Last Wednesday, October 18, deputies say a little after 1:00 p.m., two men attempted to break into a home on Old Stake Road in Tabor City.

One suspect knocked on the front door while the other knocked on a window. The victim was inside of the house but did not answer the door because he did not know who the guys were. Afterwards, he turns and kicks in the victim’s front door. The second suspect is seen exiting the truck to enter the home behind the first man. The victim met the man at the door when one suspect forced his way inside, then fled.

The men were driving a 2007-2009 Ford F-150 work truck. The front grill of the truck has been painted white with a silver toolbox in the bed.

If you know anything, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 910-640-6629.