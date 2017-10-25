NCGOP: Rep. Bill Brission switches from Democrat to Republican

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — NCGOP announced Wednesday that North Carolina Representative Bill Brisson of Bladen County switched his registration from Democrat to Republican.

NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes welcomed Brisson to the Republican Party:

“Rep. Brisson has been a hard-working and conservative voice in our state legislature for quite some time now. We are elated with his decision to switch his registration to a political party that will better serve himself and his constituents. I look forward to working with him to spread Republican values and make the 22nd district the best it can be.”

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin released the following statement after Rep. Brisson announced he’s changing his party affiliation:

“Rep. Brisson is an honest public servant, but one who rarely caucuses with Democrats and votes more than nine out of ten times with the Republican majority. Our party remains committed to fighting for every seat possible in order to retake the majority by 2020. Under fairer maps in 2018 we are confident we will break the Republican supermajority. Our goal is to provide Governor Cooper with a Democratic Caucus that will stand with him in fighting to improve education, grow the economy, and ensure North Carolinians are ready for the jobs available today and created tomorrow. Today’s news does not change the calculus needed to reach that goal.”

We have reached out to Brisson for a comment, but haven’t heard back. When we contacted his Raleigh office, the staff member who answered the phone was unaware of the registration switch.