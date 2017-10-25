NCGOP: Rep. Bill Brission switches from Democrat to Republican

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — NCGOP announced Wednesday that North Carolina Representative Bill Brisson of Bladen County switched his registration from Democrat to Republican.

NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes welcomed Brisson to the Republican Party:

“Rep. Brisson has been a hard-working and conservative voice in our state legislature for quite some time now. We are elated with his decision to switch his registration to a political party that will better serve himself and his constituents. I look forward to working with him to spread Republican values and make the 22nd district the best it can be.”

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin released the following statement after Rep. Brisson announced he’s changing his party affiliation:

“Rep. Brisson is an honest public servant, but one who rarely caucuses with Democrats and votes more than nine out of ten times with the Republican majority. Our party remains committed to fighting for every seat possible in order to retake the majority by 2020. Under fairer maps in 2018 we are confident we will break the Republican supermajority. Our goal is to provide Governor Cooper with a Democratic Caucus that will stand with him in fighting to improve education, grow the economy, and ensure North Carolinians are ready for the jobs available today and created tomorrow. Today’s news does not change the calculus needed to reach that goal.”

We have reached out to Brisson for a comment, but haven’t heard back. When we contacted his Raleigh office, the staff member who answered the phone was unaware of the registration switch.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

  • guest45

    once a demo rat, always a demo rat, just because you change party’s doesn’t make you a conservative, so we have another RINO to add to the list, we are seeing way to many people switch party affiliation when it is very convenient for reelection, we the voter are not going to be fooled by this I hope.

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
$15M program to help small businesses affected by Hurricane Matthew
Read More»
Hillary Clinton Donald Trump
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
AP source: Clinton camp helped fund Trump dossier research
Read More»
401(k)
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump tweets that 401(k) contributions ‘safe’ in tax plan
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments