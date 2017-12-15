24th Annual Leon Brogden Holiday Basketball Tournament brackets released

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — All four of our schools in Wilmington will compete in the 24th Annual Leon Brogden Holiday Basketball Tournament at Laney High School against teams from across the Carolinas from Dec. 28-Dec. 30.

The championship games will be held on Saturday December 30, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. for the girls and 4:00 p.m. for the guys.

Here are the schedules for the opening day of the tournament on Dec. 28:

Girls-

3:00 p.m. Clover Blue Eagles vs. New Hanover Wildcats (New Gym)

4:30 p.m. Millbrook Wildcats vs. Hoggard Vikings (Old Gym)

6:00 p.m. Clinton Dark Horses vs. Laney Buccaneers (New Gym)

7:30 p.m. Ardey Kell Knights vs. Ashley Screaming Eagles (Old Gym)

Guys-

3:00 p.m. Athens Drive Jaguars vs. Hoggard Vikings (Old Gym)

4:30 p.m. Pamlico Hurricanes vs. New Hanover Wildcats (New Gym)

6:00 p.m. Leesville Road Pride vs. Ashley Screaming Eagles (Old Gym)

7:30 p.m. Hillside Hornets vs. Laney Buccaneers (New Gym)