WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As 2017 winds down, so does a special era at WWAY. At the end of the year, Daniel Seamans will sign off as the station’s evening anchor with a long-time colleague taking over his role.

“In 18 years of news, I’ve never been part of a harder working team, and to say I’ll miss my work family is the biggest understatement of the past 18 years,” Daniel said. “We’re very close. So I’m very grateful that we’ll still have the opportunity to work together in the community.”

Starting in January, Daniel will use his passion for the community in another way as the public information officer for Brunswick County Schools.

“I’ve spent much of my career hanging out in classrooms here and there trying to be a role model in some way, shape or form,” Daniel said. “So the idea of being involved in the school system on a daily basis and helping bring out the best in our youth is something that just feels right.”

Daniel has anchored the news at WWAY since the fall of 2013. It’s his second time working for the station. He was also morning anchor in 2003-2005. He came back to WWAY because he loves the area so much. It’s a passion that has shown through in his weekly “Extraordinary People” stories and as he anchored not only traditional newscasts, but helped launch “Good Evening Wilmington,” WWAY’s 5:30 p.m. weeknight newscast devoted to only positive stories, which has started each evening with Daniel’s trademark slogan “It is what it is: Love where you live!”

“There’s no doubt Daniel’s presence will be missed on-air and in our newsroom,” WWAY News Director Kevin Wuzzardo said. “He’s the real deal. That charm and friendliness he exudes on TV is no act. That’s really Daniel. He loves this area, and he loves the people. Every time we were out in the community during our Roadtrip series and other events, I’ve always been amazed how he connects with people. That’s true here at work, too, where we all lean on him for a smile, a laugh or just a kind word.”

While Daniel may not be coming into Cape Fear living rooms each night any more, another familiar face will. Randy Aldridge has been promoted from morning and noon anchor to take over Daniel’s duties in the evening alongside Amanda Fitzpatrick.

“I’m excited to be coming into the homes of the people of the Cape Fear at a new time,” Randy said. “After waking up with them for years, I can’t wait to help them wrap up their day.”

Few journalists in the area know the area as well as Randy. A native of Brunswick County, he’s lived nearly his whole life in southeastern North Carolina.

“Being born and raised in Southport gives me a unique perspective on life in the Cape Fear,” he said. “I want to share the history of the area with newcomers and help them love the area as much as I do.”

Daniel’s last night on air will be Friday, Dec. 29. Randy, who started on Good Morning Carolina in early 2013, will move to evenings starting Jan. 2.

A search is underway for a new anchor to join Hannah Patrick on Good Morning Carolina and WWAY NEWS at Noon.