WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In the wake of the five game losing streak for the UNCW Men’s Basketball Team, Jaquel Richmond has been dismissed from the team.

Coach C.B. McGrath announced the move today saying the sophomore guard will no longer be with the team going forward. Coach McGrath cited that Richmond has not been living up to the program’s standards.

Richmond was in his second season with the team after transferring from Middle Tennessee State and averaged 5.7 points per game this season.