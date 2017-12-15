Police: $220K of marijuana shipped to NC frozen yogurt shop

MATTHEWS, NC (WSOC) — More than $220,000 worth of marijuana was shipped to a North Carolina TCBY, according to police.

An employee at the frozen yogurt shop in the Providence Plantation Shopping Center on Weddington Road in Matthews told police she found three packages at the store earlier this month.

When she opened the packages, she said she found the drugs.

“You never know what you are going to get for Christmas,” visitor Richard Debetta said.

TCBY officials told Channel 9 the packages weren’t intended for the Matthews TCBY, and that they were instead intended for the postal store next door.

The store manager at the postal store said the packages were supposed to be sent to a P.O. Box and that the intended recipient’s information has now been turned over to authorities.

The two stores are located next to each other in the Providence Plantation shopping center.

“You wouldn’t want anything like this happening where you live, so it is definitely surprising,” visitor Daniel Johnson said.

“It is a shame we have to go through this,” Debetta said. “You don’t want it to get into kids hands that’s for sure.”

Police said no arrests have been made, and TCBY officials said the origins of the packages are unclear.