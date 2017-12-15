Rural communities receive grants to support jobs, infrastructure, property upgrades

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — Rural areas across the state will get a big boost in funding thanks to the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority.

The group approved 21 grant requests totaling $7.2 million Friday.

Some of that money will be used to create 342 jobs.

In our area, the town of Elizabethtown will get money for airport improvements. White Lake will be able to expand a healthcare building. Tabor City is getting money to renovate a warehouse and Brunswick County will be renovating a vacant building.

The public investment in these projects has already attracted $74.3 million in private investments.