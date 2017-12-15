‘Santa by the Sea’ features penguins at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — Santa is a busy man this time of year but he’ll be visiting the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher with some special guests this weekend.

The aquarium’s Santa by the Sea event this weekend features the big man himself and two adorable African penguins.

The penguins, Simon and Blueberry, are visiting from an aquarium in Kentucky.

The program aims to help share the story of the species and spread awareness about their declining population.

You can go see the special guests from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The event is free with aquarium admission.