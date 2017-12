WWAY Full Court Press Dec. 15, 2017

West Columbus remained undefeated thanks to the play of Jake Brownlee. (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Christmas came early for you high school basketball fans as we had all the hoops highlights on the Full Court Press.

Check out the Dec. 15 Scoreboard:

Boys-

North Brunswick 45 – Hoggard 62

South Brunswick 43 – Ashley 50

West Brunswick 51 – Laney 62

Topsail 54 – New Hanover 76

Salem Baptist Christian 51 – Coastal Christian 83

Fairmont 70 – East Bladen 57

Whiteville 81 – West Bladen 54

South Columbus 67 – East Columbus 54

St. Pauls 59 – West Columbus 65

Girls-

North Brunswick 12 – Hoggard 53

South Brunswick 27 – Ashley 45

West Brunswick 21 – Laney 59

Topsail 44 – New Hanover 59

Richlands 68 – Pender 48

Salem Baptist Christian 56 – Coastal Christian 43

Fairmont 20 – East Bladen 60

Whiteville 45 – West Bladen 42

South Columbus 29 – East Columbus 38

St. Pauls 38 – West Columbus 46

There will be no Full Court Press Show on Dec. 22 due to the Holidays.

Happy Holidays from WWAY Sports!