Community donates thousands of toys for Angel Tree

More than 600 wishes were fulfilled this year for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With Christmas drawing closer and closer, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program hit its deadline. Thanks to the people in the Cape Fear community, they reached their goal.

Major Mark Craddock with the Salvation Army says just a few days ago, more than 600 angels wishes were not fulfilled. As of tonight, there will be a Merry Christmas for all those angels. Craddock said the continued support from the community was overwhelming and will lead to a life changing experience for these kids this Christmas.

“Tell me your favorite Christmas memory. They’re going to go back to a time, most often then not when they’re five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten years old, and they’re going to tell you about one of their favorite Christmas memories. And so now, through these programs, these angel gifts, these toys, these kids are creating Christmas memories. Some day, someone will ask them, tell me one of your favorite Christmas memories, and they’ll go back to this Christmas,” Craddock said.

The Salvation Army says is you want to continue to help, you can put donations in the red kettles outside of stores across the area.