WPD: Two in hospital with serious injuries after ‘violent’ stabbing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people are in the hospital after an early morning stabbing in Wilmington on Taylor Street.

Wilmington Police say a man and women have serious stab wounds following a violent arguement that happened around 2:55 a.m. Saturday morning. Witnesses told police the two were co-workers and had been out drinking. They returned to an apartment at 520 Taylor Street and that’s when the violent argument started.

EMS transported the two to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

No charges have been filed at this time. The case remains under investigation.