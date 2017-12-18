Belville Town Council meets for first time since H2GO announced transfer

Belville Town Commission meets for its last meeting of the year.

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Belville town leaders met tonight for the first time since board H2GO voted to transfer their assets to the town.

The meeting comes as a judge has green lighted the transfer of H2GO assets to Belville. But at the same time also freezing construction on the reverse osmosis plant.

The meeting also comes as the town begins a lawsuit with the town of Leland over that transfer. Belville town commissioners only addressed the H2GO transfer in a closed session.

After they returned members of the public spoke in support of the town’s move to acquire H2GO. They also asked that the town work to make sure the reverse osmosis plant construction continues.

“Do not slow it down. You need to go ahead and do this,” said Poe Butler, who’s a former H2GO commissioner, and spoke at the meeting in favor of the RO plant. “I mean the stuff in the river isn’t changing. So and it’s never been wrong to have an alternate source of water.”

Outing H2GO commissioner Carl Antos also spoke at the meeting to thank the board for their work.

The town attorney tells me the project could be on hold until their lawsuit with Leland is resolved.

H2GO commissioners will meet Tuesday evening at Leland Middle School for their last meeting of the year.