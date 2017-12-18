Big Buddy Program celebrates with annual Christmas Party

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – While it’s not really cold enough to skate around the ice ,Wilmington volunteers and kids took to the skating rink to celebrate the Christmas season.

The Wilmington based Big Buddy Program of the Cape Fear held its annual Christmas party.

The non profit is a part of the Cape Fear Volunteer Center. Mentors volunteer to spend time as well as positively impact the lives of kids between the ages of 5 to 17.

Tonight’s Christmas party was made possible by local restaurants.

All of it focused on spreading some smiles this holiday season.

“She’s nice to me and she takes me places and I can talk to her when I need to and stuff like that,” said Tamara Fanklin who takes part in the program.

“It gives children the opportunity to get out there and do things that they normally would not get to do,” said volunteer Melissa Almodovar. “If Mom works a lot and she’s not home it also makes her feel better because she’s got somebody with the children or able to take the children and do things with them that’s new for them sometimes.”