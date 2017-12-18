Big Buddy Program celebrates with annual Christmas Party

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – While it’s not really cold enough to skate around the ice ,Wilmington volunteers and kids took to the skating rink to celebrate the Christmas season.

The Wilmington based Big Buddy Program of the Cape Fear held its annual Christmas party.

The non profit is a part of the Cape Fear Volunteer Center. Mentors volunteer to spend time as well as positively impact the lives of kids between the ages of 5 to 17.

Tonight’s Christmas party was made possible by local restaurants.

All of it focused on spreading some smiles this holiday season.

“She’s nice to me and she takes me places and I can talk to her when I need to and stuff like that,” said Tamara Fanklin who takes part in the program.

“It gives children the opportunity to get out there and do things that they normally would not get to do,” said volunteer Melissa Almodovar. “If Mom works a lot and she’s not home it also makes her feel better because she’s got somebody with the children or able to take the children and do things with them that’s new for them sometimes.”

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

9 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Tickets still available for NC Azalea Festival Children’s Tea
Read More»
12 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Enjoy fairy tale magic at the annual ‘Fairy Garden’ Children’s Tea
Read More»
1 year ago
0 Comments for this article
Volunteers give day of service to area veterans in remembrance of 9/11
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments