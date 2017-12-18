House fire displaces Columbus Co. family days before Christmas

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County family is out of a home a week before Christmas after a fire this afternoon.

It happened at a home in Bolton around 3:00 p.m. according to the Lake Waccamaw Fire Departmtent. The Columbus County fire marshal says the top floor of the home is a total loss. The bottom floor was saved but has water damage.

Fire crews from Lake Waccamaw, Buckhead, as well as Acme Delco were on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Neighbors on scene told WWAY that the family was in contact with the American Red Cross to make arrangements.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Controlled burn in downtown Whiteville to help clear way for new City hall
Read More»
3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating weekend homicide
Read More»
Sam's Pit Stop Robbed
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: Sam’s Pit Stop robbed, deputies search for suspect
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments