House fire displaces Columbus Co. family days before Christmas

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County family is out of a home a week before Christmas after a fire this afternoon.

It happened at a home in Bolton around 3:00 p.m. according to the Lake Waccamaw Fire Departmtent. The Columbus County fire marshal says the top floor of the home is a total loss. The bottom floor was saved but has water damage.

Fire crews from Lake Waccamaw, Buckhead, as well as Acme Delco were on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Neighbors on scene told WWAY that the family was in contact with the American Red Cross to make arrangements.