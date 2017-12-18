WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — She’s our hero and Sunday night the world was her stage.

Sunday’s CNN Hero of the Year Awards show aired and the moment hosts Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper announced that Amy Wright had won, her reaction was priceless. Wright shined brighter than ever before.

Amy and her husband Ben opened Bitty and Beau’s Coffee shop less than two years ago to give meaningful work to people who have intellectual and development disabilities.

They employ some 40 people who have made the coffee shop the happiest place in Wilmington and will soon open a second location in Charleston, South Carolina.

Many in the community stopped by the coffee shop today to congratulate the business and all the congratulated the shop.

“It was unbelievable,” barista Christina Dinardo said. “Everyone came in. It was really packed. Everyone was congratulating us. And it was just really really awesome.”

As the newest CNN hero, Wright will receive $100,000 for the coffee shop.