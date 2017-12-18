Local company raises funds to add solar panels at Honduras medical clinic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Clinica Santa Maria in Honduras is a medical clinic built by the St. Mary’s Parish in Wilmington.

It struggles to take care of hundreds of children due to power outages. Cape Fear Solar Systems are lending a helping hand.

The solar company is returning to Honduras in March to complete the installation of an off-grid solar system for the clinic.

This would help power things like nebulizers during a power outage.

Cape Fear Solar Systems started a fundraiser to get solar materials, equipment, tools, and engineers to Honduras.

They even launched a raffle to get as much funding in to help the clinic.

“Once that’s completed, we will and get the material together and we already got the design together and we’ll send the guys down there and install that for them and have it up and running and give them that uninterrupted power source so they can continue to serve that community,” Project Manager Robert Parker said.

They already brought some materials down earlier in the year to help and will continue to help the clinic.

If you’d like to donate, click here.