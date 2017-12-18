Local company raises funds to add solar panels at Honduras medical clinic

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Clinica Santa Maria in Honduras is a medical clinic built by the St. Mary’s Parish in Wilmington.

It struggles to take care of hundreds of children due to power outages. Cape Fear Solar Systems are lending a helping hand.

The solar company is returning to Honduras in March to complete the installation of an off-grid solar system for the clinic.

This would help power things like nebulizers during a power outage.

Cape Fear Solar Systems started a fundraiser to get solar materials, equipment, tools, and engineers to Honduras.

They even launched a raffle to get as much funding in to help the clinic.

“Once that’s completed, we will and get the material together and we already got the design together and we’ll send the guys down there and install that for them and have it up and running and give them that uninterrupted power source so they can continue to serve that community,” Project Manager Robert Parker said.

They already brought some materials down earlier in the year to help and will continue to help the clinic.

If you’d like to donate, click here.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returning home
Read More»
4 months ago
2 Comments for this article
Raleigh woman stuck in Honduras despite dismissal of drug charges
Read More»
5 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Charges dropped against Raleigh woman accused of having cocaine in Honduras
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments