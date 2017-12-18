‘Most generous community I’ve seen’: Families pick up Angel Tree gifts

One after another, families lined up Monday to get their bag of gifts from the Salvation Army for Christmas on Dec. 18, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the time of year where the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program grants the wishes of so many children in the Cape Fear and they are bringing a Merry Christmas to every single one.

One after another, families lined up Monday to get their bag of gifts from the Salvation Army for Christmas.

About 3,000 angels went out for adoption and all have returned.

In fact, so many donations came in, an additional 40 children on the emergency waiting list will also be taken care of this Christmas.

“I’ve been an officer for 25 years I’ve served in Dallas, Texas. I’ve served in Baltimore, Maryland. I’ve served in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And this community is probably one of the most generous I have seen,” Maj. Leigh Ann Craddock said. “No hesitation. I have, I want to give to someone else. It’s amazing.”

The amount of donations were so overwhelming. The landlord let the Salvation Army use another empty space to store even more gifts and bikes for the kids.