Repairs needed on Oak Island bridge following deadly accident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — NCDOT says the Oak Island Barbee Bridge is in need of repairs following a deadly accident over the weekend so drivers should expect delays this week.

According to a press release from Oak Island Assistant Town Manager Lisa Stites, officials determined that a passenger van traveling north on the bridge had crossed into the southbound lane, which caused a chain reaction involving the dump truck and another cargo van.

The driver of the dump truck, Mitchell Wayne Griffith Jr., 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound drivers on the G.V. Barbee Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway north of Oak Island will likely encounter lane closures the rest of this week.

The closure is needed so Department of Transportation crews can safely repair a concrete guardrail that was damaged during the crash.

The closures will be in place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 22. Transportation officials urge motorists to drive carefully through the work zone.

A YouCaring page was created in memory of Griffith. The money raised will go toward assisting the family with funeral costs.