Shop with a Cop: Surf City Police take local families Christmas shopping

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City Police Department held their First Annual Shop with a Cop event this past Saturday.

The police staff took the two families including seven children out to lunch and then went Christmas shopping. Even the big man himself, Santa, and Mrs. Claus stopped by for a visit at the Walmart in Surf City.

After shopping, they all went back to the police department to have dessert and wrap the gifts.

The department said Faith Harbor United Methodist Church were the ones who made this possible.