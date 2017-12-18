Tabor City residents identified as victims in Loris pond drowning, 911 call released

Horry County Fire Rescue’s Dive Rescue Team recovered two drowning victims in a pond in Loris Saturday.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Edgar Domenico-Torres and 26-year-old Phillip Taylor, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Domenico-Torres and Taylor both died as a result of drowning.

The car was found submerged in about 18 ft of water.

A 911 call from an area resident was released on Monday, showing the man’s frantic attempt to get help for the two.

The man called police and said “There’s a car in my pond!”

He urged police to hurry and said “The boy can’t swim he’s about to drown.”

When the call ended the man told the dispatcher that everyone was out of the car.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.