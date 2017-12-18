Third candidate announces run for Pender County Sheriff

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Another New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy plans to throw his hat in the race for Pender County Sheriff.

Jason Spivey announced his candidacy Monday. Pender County Sheriff Carson Smith announced in November that he will not seek re-election next year and instead run for the North Carolina House seat left open by Chris Millis.

Spivey released this statement to media on his announcement:

After much though (sic), console (sic) with my family and receiving support from my Sheriff, Ed McMahon of New Hanover County, it is with great reverence and excitement I announce my candidacy for Pender County Sheriff. I will lead our county with honor and integrity. Each person will be treated with dignity and respect. It is my belief that a law enforcement agency is only as good as its relationship with the community. There must be an unbreakable bond of trust and respect that we all must adhere to. I will do this for you. As we move through this as a community, it is important for me to understand and know what you the citizens expect, need and want from me. From there, we will set goals and meet them together. It is imperative as law enforcement officers we have a greater presence in our community in its entirety. Being well rounded, fair, consistent and communication with you is the key to this.

Spivey went on to add, “I will lead our Sheriff’s Office with professionalism, an open mind and humility.”

Spivey now joins two candidates; former Wilmingon Fire battalion chief Randy Burton and NHCSO deputy Joseph Cina to seek the Sheriff’s post in Pender County.