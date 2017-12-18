Man accused of posing as pastor in cell phone scam turns himself in

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a Trinity man suspected of scamming multiple mobile phone stores has turned himself into police.

Earlier today WPD got an issue for James Terry. Investigators accuse Terry of posing as a pastor of various area churches and obtaining cell phones from the stores and charging them to a business account. The warrant issued for Terry, 47, was for the possession of stolen goods.

Terry is suspected of pulling this scam in other jurisdictions.

Late this afternoon WPD said Terry had turned himself in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

8 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Two injured in early morning Wilmington shooting
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Police: Mom fatally stabbed; three kids in home unharmed
Read More»
19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Report: Man shot while trying to buy engagement ring
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments