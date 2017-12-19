Dog attacking Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 shot and euthanized

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County K9 officer shot a dog that was attacking his canine partner, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Monday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. on Shell Point Road in Shallotte.

The sheriff’s office says it began when a deputy was trying to serve Jamil Correa-Rosario, 32, with a warrant for failure to appear in Robeson County.

The suspect ran from deputies, which led to a chase.

A few minutes later, a Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit arrived to help track Correa-Rosario through the yard.

The sheriff’s office say a dog that was chained in the yard broke loose and began to attack the BCSO canine. The sheriff’s office says the K9 deputy told someone at the home to take control of the attacking dog but they refused.

The K9 deputy pulled out his gun and fired one shot, wounding the dog.

The dog’s owner signed custody of the injured dog over to BCSO Animal Protective Services. The dog was later euthanized due to its injury.

Correa-Rosario was later caught and charged with resisting a public officer.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating. The sheriff’s office says based on preliminary findings, the K9 officer’s actions were determined to be justified.