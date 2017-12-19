Few details one month after marine shot and killed

Edwin Mauricio Estrada (Photo: Contributed)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It has been exactly one month since an active-duty Marine corporal was shot to death in Downtown Wilmington.

On November 19, Camp Lejeune Marine Edwin Estrada was shot and killed in the 200 block of North Front Street.

Since then, the Wilmington Police Department has not released many details about the investigation or the shooter’s name.

According to a search warrant, Stephen Roger Hughes II called 911 to report he shot and killed an intruder.

“I just used lethal force on an intruder of my business,” Hughes said.

However, the search warrant reveals police found Estrada dead just outside Hughes’ apartment in a pool of blood. According to the documents Estrada had two gunshot wounds including one to the head.

Police found two 9mm shell casings and seized Hughes’ weapons which included a P226 Sig Sauger 9mm semiautomatic pistol, and several ammunition magazines. They also took a cell phone that did not work.

According to the Ellsworth Police Department, Hughes is a former police officer for the department in Maine. Hughes was sworn in January of last year.

Newspaper reporter Steve Fuller interviewed Hughes that day. Hughes told fuller he spent about 11 years in the Navy. After just one month the Ellsworth Police Department dismissed Hughes, but would not comment on why he was dismissed.

Linda Thompson with the Wilmington Police Department said the shooting is still under investigation. Thompson adds they are still conducting interviews and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.