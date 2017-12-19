Jenny DeGraaf and Ty Taylor named Seahawks of the Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Seahawks of the Week, Jenny DeGraaf and Ty Taylor, both showed exceptional skills on the court.

DeGraaf, a redshirt Senior forward tallied her 8th double digit scoring performance of the year on Saturday after tying Sophomore guard Lacey Suggs and Junior center Chinyere Bell for team-high honors with 15 points. She shot 5 for 10 from the floor, including a 1 for 2 effort from long range, while sinking all four of her foul shots.

Taylor is a redshirt Sophomore guard who had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Jaylen Fornes and Taylor ignited a 9-0 rally and a triple by Taylor on the right wing sliced the margin to 83-80. Despite the team’s efforts, the Seahawks lost the matchup.

Congratulations Jenny and Ty!