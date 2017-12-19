Jenny DeGraaf and Ty Taylor named Seahawks of the Week

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Seahawks of the Week, Jenny DeGraaf and Ty Taylor, both showed exceptional skills on the court.

DeGraaf, a redshirt Senior forward tallied her 8th double digit scoring performance of the year on Saturday after tying Sophomore guard Lacey Suggs and Junior center Chinyere Bell for team-high honors with 15 points. She shot 5 for 10 from the floor, including a 1 for 2 effort from long range, while sinking all four of her foul shots.

Taylor is a redshirt Sophomore guard who had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Jaylen Fornes and Taylor ignited a 9-0 rally and a triple by Taylor on the right wing sliced the margin to 83-80. Despite the team’s efforts, the Seahawks lost the matchup.

Congratulations Jenny and Ty!

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington Sharks host sports gear drive for a cause
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Ty Taylor making the most of his time back on the court
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
UNCW Board of Trustees approves tuition, fee changes for next school year
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments