Man arrested in connection to armed robbery at Circle K in Castle Hayne

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the armed robbery of the Circle K gas station on last week.

A man entered the Circle K gas station on 3053 Castle Hayne Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Friday and demanded cash. The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie on with the sleeve pulled over his hand implying he had a gun. Deputies believe Antonio Terrell Myers was the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation and say additional charges for related armed robberies are forthcoming.