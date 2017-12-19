Nearly 90 local homes repaired following complaints against D.R. Horton

Ken Frost's home fixed after complaints (Photo: Ken Frost)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY has an update on a story we did almost a year ago. Dozens of homeowners who live in The Farm at Brunswick had several issues with America’s largest home builder, D.R. Horton.

Residents like Ken Frost had problems with aluminum trim peeling on the front, back, and side of his home. Nearly a year later, his house is finally repaired.

Frost said they finished the repairs earlier this month. Frost said almost 90 other homes also needed work.

Frost adds the repairs for the other houses began in September and are almost finished.