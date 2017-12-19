New Hanover High celebrates state championship win

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Students and staff at a Wilmington high school are celebrating their state championship victory.

The New Hanover Wildcats defeated A.C. Reynolds to claim the North Carolina High School 3AA State Football title earlier this month with a score of 27 to 17.

Tuesday afternoon the team, along with hundreds of students and staff members celebrated that victory by recognizing the team for all their hard work.

Senior Wiz Vaughn was named MVP of the championship game.

“It wasn’t just students, it was parents and fans, you know, so it feels good to know it’s much support behind you then just your school,” Vaughn said. “It’s just like the city, supporting.”

The school decided to host the event Tuesday so the students could celebrate together before going home for winter break.