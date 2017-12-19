NHC Board of Education reviews the options to redistrict middle and high schools

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Overcrowding in New Hanover County high schools and middle schools has the school board debating redistricting.

That was the center of a Tuesday afternoon workshop. Board members reviewed two options for redistricting middle and high schools either in 2018-2019 or 2019-2020. The school district has already set redistricting to take place for elementary schools for the 2020-2021 calendar year.

They want to alleviate overcrowding at school likes Ashley, Laney and New Hanover High schools. Overcrowding in those schools is significant with more than 300 students taking classes at Laney compared to what the school can hold. Middle schools like Noble, Roland Grise and Murray middle are in need of reorganized class sizes as well. Murray middle has also 300 more students than the school is capable of holding.

School board members voted to push back middle school redistricting to 2019-2020. They did that so that renovations at schools like Myrtle Grove Middle and Roland-Grise will not make the changeover in students an even larger headache.

They want more information on high school redistricting.

“I don’t think when this meeting was convened it was really intended to give us hard numbers of what would be the impact of doing this and doing that,” said New Hanover County school board chairman Edward Higgins. “I am looking for the next meetings to give us those kinds of numbers of what’s the impact especially at the high school level.”

The school board will look at several options for redrawing the districts for high schools when they reconvene in January.