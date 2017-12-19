Pet Pals: 8-month-old black kitten needs a loving home

This 8-month-old kitten is looking for a forever home! Meet him at New Hanover County Animal Shelter. Photo: WWAY

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve been thinking about adopting a four-legged friend into your family, there’s a young cat at New Hanover County Animal Services looking for a place to call home.

He is an 8-month-old domestic shorthair with soft black fur. He’s described by shelter staff as playful, sweet and entertaining.

He’s already been fixed and is up to date on his shots.

If you’d like to meet him and see if he would be perfect for your home, visit New Hanover County Animal Services.

County residents can adopt for $70.

Adoption services are available between noon and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; however, hours differ because of the Christmas and New Years holidays.

